Over 14,000 Families In Venezuela Affected By Heavy Rains

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 10:00 AM

Over 14,000 families in Venezuela affected by heavy rains

CARACAS, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :More than 14,000 families in Venezuela have been affected by heavy rains in recent days, Internal Relations, Justice and Peace Minister Remigio Ceballos Ichaso said on Wednesday.

"We remain under emergency, as instructed by President Nicolas Maduro, to aid the 54,543 people and more than 14,000 families affected in 87 municipalities of the country," the official told state-owned Venezolana de Television.

The states of Merida, Tachira, Zulia, Amazonas, Bolivar, Delta Amacuro, Monagas, Apure and Aragua "remain under emergency," while there were no new reports of areas affected on Wednesday.

Ceballos detailed that the Simon Bolivar Humanitarian Task Force was deployed to the affected areas "with personnel specialized in search and rescue."In addition, 17 tons of essential supplies were sent to Merida, including medicines, food and household goods, as well as 10 tons of supplies to a municipality in Zulia.

On Tuesday, Maduro reported at least 15 deaths in Merida as a result of the heavy rains and floods.

