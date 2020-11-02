UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1.4M Coronavirus Patients Recover In Africa

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Over 1.4M coronavirus patients recover in Africa

YAOUNDE, Cameroon, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The total number of recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Africa topped 1.46 million, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday.

The total number of cases on the continent surpassed 1.79 million, while the death toll rose to 43,176, it said.

Southern Africa is the hardest hit region with 807,783 cases and 20,884 deaths; however, it also has the most recoveries that currently stand at 722,013.

North Africa recorded 519,444 cases, East Africa 215,876, West Africa 190,680, while Central Africa registered 60,724 virus cases.

South Africa has by far the highest virus figures in the region with 726,823 cases and 19,411 deaths, the country's Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on late Sunday.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients," Mkhize said.

"Our recoveries now stand at 655,330 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%," he added.

Related Topics

Africa Sunday From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Victoria I ..

24 minutes ago

DGCX registers strong interest in G6 currencies an ..

39 minutes ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 35 ..

52 minutes ago

EPA’s Manassah platform brings 9 Emirati publish ..

54 minutes ago

DFM International Investor Roadshow 2020 to take p ..

54 minutes ago

Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority r ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.