Over 1.5 Million Coronavirus Deaths Globally: AFP Tally

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Paris, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Over 1.5 million coronavirus deaths have been recorded worldwide from nearly 65 million cases, according to an AFP tally on Thursday at 1845 GMT based on official statistics.

There have been 1,500,038 fatalities from 64,774,705 cases since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China in December.

The worst affected region is Latin America and the Caribbean with 452,263 deaths, followed by Europe (430,060) and the United States and Canada (286,946).

More Stories From Miscellaneous

