UrduPoint.com

Over 1,500 Arrested At Climate Protest In The Netherlands

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Over 1,500 arrested at climate protest in The Netherlands

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :More than 1,500 people were arrested during a protest by the Extinction Rebellion climate group in The Hague on Saturday, Dutch police said.

Activists blocked a section of a motorway in the centre of the city during the afternoon, in protest against Dutch fossil fuel subsidies.

Police said they had used water cannon to disperse activists blocking a major road in the city and arrested "a total of 1,579 people... 40 of whom will be prosecuted" on charges including vandalism.

One of the activists bit a policeman during his arrest, police said.

Some wore swimsuits or carried umbrellas as they sat in protest on the A12 motorway holding banners and signs.

Several Dutch celebrities were among the protesters, including actor Carice van Houten, best known for her role as Melisandre in the hit tv series "Game of Thrones".

The Dutch news agency ANP reported that she was arrested but later allowed to return home.

It did not specify whether she was among those who will be prosecuted.

The protest marks the seventh organised by Extinction Rebellion in this area of The Hague, but the highest number of people arrested so far, according to ANP.

- Disruptive protest - The environmental campaign group, shortened to XR, has become known for the disruptive and headline-catching stunts which have become their trademark.

In recent years the group has caused huge disruption, hitting roads, airports and other public transport networks with direct action protests against climate change.

But in January it called a temporary halt to its high-profile stunts and instead promised to mobilise huge numbers against what it sees as government inaction against global warming.

In April it held four days of action in London, including mobilising thousands to rally outside the UK parliament.

In recent months it has also rallied at airports across Europe, including protests at Eindhoven airport in The Netherlands in March.

This week it joined other groups in demonstrating against Europe's biggest private jet sales fair in Geneva.

Some activists chained themselves to the planes on display, and air traffic was briefly disrupted at the airport due to people on the tarmac.

Related Topics

Protest Police Awami National Party Water Europe Motorway Parliament Road Traffic London Eindhoven The Hague Geneva United Kingdom Netherlands Carice Van Houten January March April TV Government Best Airport

Recent Stories

Benfica win record-setting 38th Portuguese league ..

Benfica win record-setting 38th Portuguese league title

38 minutes ago
 Two intact embalming workshops unearthed in Egypt

Two intact embalming workshops unearthed in Egypt

2 hours ago
 At Least 10 Killed, 26 Injured in Avalanche in Pak ..

At Least 10 Killed, 26 Injured in Avalanche in Pakistan's North - Reports

2 hours ago
 Office bearers of AFMA call on Governor Balochista ..

Office bearers of AFMA call on Governor Balochistan

2 hours ago
 PTI Leaders denounce affiliation with Imran Khan's ..

PTI Leaders denounce affiliation with Imran Khan's party

2 hours ago
 Georgian Airways CEO Says President Failed to Mend ..

Georgian Airways CEO Says President Failed to Mend Ties With Neighbors

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.