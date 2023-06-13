UrduPoint.com

Over 150,000 Pilgrims Arrive In Saudi Arabia Via Makkah Route Initiative

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Over 150,000 pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia via Makkah route initiative

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :In cooperation with partner agencies, the Ministry of the Interior continues implementing the Makkah Route initiative to provide services for pilgrims coming from seven countries, Morocco, Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Türkiye and Côte d'Ivoire, as one of the programs of Saudi Vision 2030.

The Makkah Route initiative aims to complete the pilgrim procedures from their countries, starting with the issuance of electronic visas and collection of vital information, followed by streamlined passport procedures in the departure country's airport.

These steps are fulfilled after verifying the availability of health requirements, in addition to coding and sorting luggage according to transportation and accommodation arrangements in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Upon their arrival, pilgrims go directly to buses to take them to their places of residence in Makkah and Madinah, with designated tracks, while service agencies deliver their luggage to their places of residence.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bangladesh Saudi Makkah Indonesia Saudi Arabia Malaysia Morocco From Airport

Recent Stories

PTI former Punjab Minister arrested from outside I ..

PTI former Punjab Minister arrested from outside Islamabad Judicial Complex

8 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Kuwaitâ€™s Permanent Re ..

Secretary-General Receives Kuwaitâ€™s Permanent Representative to the OIC

43 minutes ago
 The New vivo V27e Won Hearts of Tech Experts in Pa ..

The New vivo V27e Won Hearts of Tech Experts in Pakistan

46 minutes ago
 OPPO and Global Brand Ambassador KakÃ¡ Inspire Mir ..

OPPO and Global Brand Ambassador KakÃ¡ Inspire Miracles with Unmatched Experienc ..

1 hour ago
 High winds expected in south eastern part of Pakis ..

High winds expected in south eastern part of Pakistan due to BIPARJOY cyclone: D ..

1 hour ago
 HUB71 reveals winning startups of The Outliers Pro ..

HUB71 reveals winning startups of The Outliers Programme to address real industr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.