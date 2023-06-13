Over 150,000 Pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia Via Makkah route initiative

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The Ministry of the Interior, in cooperation with partner agencies, continues implementing the Makkah Route initiative to provide services for pilgrims coming from seven countries, Morocco, Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Türkiye and Côte d'Ivoire, as one of the programs of Saudi Vision 2030.

The Makkah Route initiative aims to complete the pilgrim procedures from their countries, starting with the issuance of electronic visas and collection of vital information, followed by streamlined passport procedures in the departure country's airport.

These steps are fulfilled after verifying the availability of health requirements, in addition to coding and sorting luggage according to transportation and accommodation arrangements in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Upon their arrival, pilgrims go directly to buses to take them to their places of residence in Makkah and Madinah, with designated tracks, while service agencies deliver their luggage to their places of residence.