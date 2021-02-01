Over 160 Mongolian nationals return home from S.Korea amid pandemic

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :A passenger plane chartered by the Mongolian government to repatriate its nationals from South Korea amid COVID-19 has arrived here, Mongolia's State Emergency Commission (SEC) said Monday.

The special flight from Seoul to Ulan Bator landed at the Buyant-Ukhaa International Airport on Sunday night, with 163 passengers onboard, the SEC said in a statement.

The returnees included pregnant women, children, the elderly, sick people and those with financial or other problems, the commission said, adding that they will be isolated at designated facilities for 14 days.

Following its suspension of international commercial flights during the pandemic, Mongolia has repatriated over 28,500 nationals via chartered flights, trains and buses from different parts of the world, according to the commission.

The Asian country planned to send at least four chartered flights this month to bring back more stranded nationals from abroad.

The country on Monday reported a total of 1,814 COVID-19 cases, having seen two relevant deaths since its first case confirmed in March 2020.