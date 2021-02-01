UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 160 Mongolian Nationals Return Home From S.Korea Amid Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 03:40 PM

Over 160 Mongolian nationals return home from S.Korea amid pandemic

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :A passenger plane chartered by the Mongolian government to repatriate its nationals from South Korea amid COVID-19 has arrived here, Mongolia's State Emergency Commission (SEC) said Monday.

The special flight from Seoul to Ulan Bator landed at the Buyant-Ukhaa International Airport on Sunday night, with 163 passengers onboard, the SEC said in a statement.

The returnees included pregnant women, children, the elderly, sick people and those with financial or other problems, the commission said, adding that they will be isolated at designated facilities for 14 days.

Following its suspension of international commercial flights during the pandemic, Mongolia has repatriated over 28,500 nationals via chartered flights, trains and buses from different parts of the world, according to the commission.

The Asian country planned to send at least four chartered flights this month to bring back more stranded nationals from abroad.

The country on Monday reported a total of 1,814 COVID-19 cases, having seen two relevant deaths since its first case confirmed in March 2020.

Related Topics

World Seoul South Korea Mongolia March Women Sunday 2020 From Government Asia Airport

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,730 new COVID-19 cases, 4,452 reco ..

26 minutes ago

ASOS in 330m deal for Arcadia brands; 2,500 jobs a ..

16 minutes ago

Kashmir Day to be celebrated with zeal and fervor ..

17 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 provides emergency service to 7,952 vi ..

17 minutes ago

Central African Rebel Groups Alliance Rejects Pres ..

17 minutes ago

Typhoid conjugate vaccine drive launched to target ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.