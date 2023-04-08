Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Over 168,200 Tourists Visit Trkiye's Picturesque Cappadocia In March

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2023 | 04:30 PM

NEVSEHIR, Trkiye,April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) : Museums and archaeological sites in Cappadocia, one of Trkiye's most important tourist destinations, attracted more than 168,200 tourists in March, according to local authorities.

The Goreme Open Air Museum in the Cappadocia region, which stands out with its fairy chimneys, hot air balloons and underground cities, as well as hotels and churches carved from rock, topped other destinations in the region as it attracted most visitors with over 52,100 people, the governor's office in Nevsehir said in a written statement.

Nearly 42,000 domestic and foreign tourists visited the Zelve archaeological site, while almost 23,250 others visited the Kaymakli Underground City.

In the same period of last year, over 133,100 domestic and foreign tourists visited the tourism centers in Cappadocia, the statement added.

Related Topics

Governor Same Nevsehir SITE March From

Recent Stories

“1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign raises AE ..

“1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign raises AED514 million in 15 Days

1 hour ago
 Ancient city wall relics found in north China&#039 ..

Ancient city wall relics found in north China&#039;s Tianjin

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Mas ..

Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Masood Khan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th April 2023

7 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.