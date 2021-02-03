UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 17,000 Jobs Cut At Australian Universities Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:50 AM

Over 17,000 jobs cut at Australian universities amid coronavirus pandemic

CANBERRA, Feb. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :More than 17,000 people lost their jobs at Australian universities since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Universities Australia, the industry's peak body, revealed on Wednesday that 17,300 positions were cut in 2020.

Universities' revenue fell by 4.9 percent, or 1.8 billion Australian Dollars (1.3 billion U.S. dollars), in 2020 as border closures crippled the lucrative international student market.

Catriona Jackson, the chief executive of Universities Australia, said that the sector expected revenue to fall by a further 2 billion Australian dollars (1.5 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021.

"We always said universities would face a multi-year hit to their revenues. If an international student didn't enrol in 2020, the loss would be felt for what would have been their entire three or four years at university," she said in a statement.

"Continuing border closures mean universities face the double whammy of fewer returning students in 2020, and reduced numbers in 2021. The cumulative impact won't be felt just in 2020 and 2021, but for years to come.

"Universities have worked hard to limit job losses by halting infrastructure projects, making tough decisions about courses and making savings wherever they could, but the effect of COVID-19 on the higher education sector has come at a real cost.

" Universities repeatedly called for assistance from the government during the peak of the pandemic in Australia but were denied access to the 90 billion Australian dollars (68.4 billion U.S. dollars) JobKeeper wage subsidy scheme, which was introduced to prevent mass unemployment.

Alison Barnes, the president of the National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU), said the "shocking" losses would harm future generations of Australian students.

"These are people who should be in our classrooms, supporting our students, who should be designing cures for diseases like COVID-19, or creating the technological changes that will help our economy over decades," she told The Guardian.

"The parents of Australia should be frankly really alarmed. You have got these figures of job losses coupled with the incredible reductions of courses, and that harms future generations of Australia. It harms anybody who is a school leaver, or who wants to retrain if they lose their job."

Related Topics

Australia Education Student Job Jackson Border 2020 Market From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rihana extends support for protesting farmers in I ..

5 minutes ago

The issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and ..

17 minutes ago

BISP removes over 29, 961 new individuals from the ..

28 minutes ago

COVID-19 kills 56 more people during last 24 hours ..

34 minutes ago

UAE Press: Amid pandemic, digital wellbeing is cru ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 February 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.