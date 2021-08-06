UrduPoint.com

Over 1.74 Bln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered In China

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :More than 1.74 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China by Thursday, the National Health Commission said Friday.

