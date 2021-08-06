- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Over 1.74 Bln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered In China
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 02:00 PM
BEIJING, Aug. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :More than 1.74 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China by Thursday, the National Health Commission said Friday.
Recent Stories
PAF fight trainer aircraft crashes near Attock
More than 11 billion doses are needed to vaccinate 70% of the global population: ..
Athletes gave 'soul' to spectator-free Olympics, says Bach
Brexit and pandemic drive UK road haulage into crisis
Kissan Convention focusing revival of cotton crop on August 11
KP govt calls back teaching staff working on deputation
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Long walk finally over for Spain's eight-time Olympian7 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong stocks close lower ahead of US payroll data27 minutes ago
-
German industrial output struggles as shortages persist27 minutes ago
-
Former S. African President Jacob Zuma admitted to hospital27 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan logs 974 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths37 minutes ago
-
Cuban shooting-victim boxer adds second Olympic gold to go with bullet37 minutes ago
-
PAL to organize 'Azadi Mushaira' on August 1447 minutes ago
-
Amazon introduces exclusive offers for Prime Student service2 hours ago
-
Japan's June household spending drops 5.1 pct2 hours ago
-
Cuba claims third boxing gold at Tokyo Olympics2 hours ago
-
Amazon announces first fulfillment center in St. Lucie County of U.S. Florida2 hours ago
-
G20 ministers agree on digital working group, discuss cybersecurity2 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.