Over 1.8 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :More than 1.8 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China by Tuesday, the National Health Commission (NHC) said Wednesday.

China has stepped up efforts to prevent hospital-acquired COVID-19 infections and strengthen nucleic acid testing, as the country is reining in a resurgence of locally transmitted cases.

Top priority should always be given to epidemic containment, said Ma Xiaowei, head of the NHC, warning against any slackness in the anti-virus fight.