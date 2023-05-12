UrduPoint.com

Over 18,000 People Enter Ethiopia From Sudan: UN

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Over 18,000 people enter Ethiopia from Sudan: UN

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The number of people arriving in Ethiopia due to the ongoing situation in Sudan has surpassed 18,000, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) has said.

"People arriving from Sudan to Ethiopia via the Metema border town have now reached more than 18,000," the UNOCHA said in its latest situation update issued Thursday, adding that over 440 people to date have entered Ethiopia via the Kurmuk border crossing point in Ethiopia's Benishangul Gumuz Region.

According to the agency, new arrivals have been reported at the Pagak/Bubieyr border crossing in Ethiopia's Gambella region for the first time since the conflict began in Sudan.

UNOCHA figures showed that the arrivals are from 60 nationalities, and the largest group are Ethiopians, Sudanese and Turkish.

The UNOCHA earlier announced that shelter and reception areas are under construction for those who need relocation, and further medical support would be provided.

Related Topics

United Nations Ethiopia Sudan Border From

Recent Stories

Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

51 minutes ago
 IHC restrains police from arresting Imran Khan in ..

IHC restrains police from arresting Imran Khan in any new case till May 17

55 minutes ago
 Same situation may arise again if he is arrested, ..

Same situation may arise again if he is arrested, says Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Rupee makes strong recovery by gaining Rs12.43 aga ..

Rupee makes strong recovery by gaining Rs12.43 against US dollar

4 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting of Abu Dhabi Executive Council

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on dea ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on death of Sheikha Moza bint Zayed ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.