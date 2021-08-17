- Home
Over 1.87 Bln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered In China
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 12:40 PM
BEIJING, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :More than 1.87 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China by Monday, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.
