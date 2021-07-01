UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 2 Mln Mongolians Receive First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 04:10 PM

Over 2 mln Mongolians receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

ULAN BATOR, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :A total of 2,021,411 Mongolians have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the country's health ministry said Thursday.

Meanwhile, 1,746,187 people have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the ministry said in a statement.

Under the motto "For COVID-free summer, let's get vaccinated," Mongolia launched a national vaccination campaign in late February, with the aim of vaccinating at least 60 percent of its 3.3 million people or the entire adult population.

The country started vaccinating children aged 12-17 against the virus in late June. Children are vaccinated on a voluntary basis with the consent of their parents, the ministry said, adding that over 83,000 children have so far received their first dose.

As of Thursday, the country has confirmed a total of 117,963 COVID-19 cases and 597 related deaths.

Related Topics

Mongolia February June Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Austria sign agreement to avoid double taxati ..

31 minutes ago

Emirati Genome Programme, SEHA partner to ramp up ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, 1,556 reco ..

1 hour ago

ADIO, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority partner ..

2 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Seoul organises webinar on womenâ€™ ..

2 hours ago

DGCX maintains momentum as PKR Futures continue to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.