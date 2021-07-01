Over 2 mln Mongolians receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

ULAN BATOR, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :A total of 2,021,411 Mongolians have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the country's health ministry said Thursday.

Meanwhile, 1,746,187 people have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the ministry said in a statement.

Under the motto "For COVID-free summer, let's get vaccinated," Mongolia launched a national vaccination campaign in late February, with the aim of vaccinating at least 60 percent of its 3.3 million people or the entire adult population.

The country started vaccinating children aged 12-17 against the virus in late June. Children are vaccinated on a voluntary basis with the consent of their parents, the ministry said, adding that over 83,000 children have so far received their first dose.

As of Thursday, the country has confirmed a total of 117,963 COVID-19 cases and 597 related deaths.