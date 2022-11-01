UrduPoint.com

Over 20 Turtle Footprint Fossils Found In East China

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Over 20 turtle footprint fossils found in east China

JINAN, Nov. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) --:Over 20 turtle footprints have been found at a dinosaur fossil site during field research carried out by the Zhucheng Dinosaur Culture Research Center in east China's Shandong Province.

The turtle footprints were found in the middle and upper part of the dinosaur tracks at the Huanglonggou dinosaur tracks fossil site in the city of Zhucheng, according to the research center.

Among the discoveries, a well-preserved turtle track was identified as a new taxon, named "Zhuchengichnites perfectus," which means "the complete footprint found in Zhucheng," said the research center.

The rock formation of Zhuchengichnites perfectus dates back to the early Cretaceous period. It is a concave footprint with five toes, with the length larger than the width, it added.

According to the researchers, fewer turtle footprints have been discovered in China compared to those of dinosaurs. Zhuchengichnites perfectus is one of the most well-preserved turtle footprint fossils found to date and reflects the biological characteristics of the tracer's feet, providing new references for the study of footprint formation mechanisms.

Related Topics

China Zhucheng SITE

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

2 hours ago
 OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealand

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: England won toss, opt to bat f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: England won toss, opt to bat first against New Zealand

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by six wickets

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.