Over 200 Clubs Join Roma In Missing Children Campaign

Mon 25th May 2020 | 04:40 PM

Over 200 clubs join Roma in missing children campaign

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :More than 200 football clubs have teamed up with Roma in a social media campaign to help the search for missing children around the world, the Serie A outfit said on Monday.

In a statement, Roma said that some of the game's biggest clubs, including Barcelona, Real Madrid and European champions Liverpool, will publish on Twitter a video featuring missing children on Monday, which is International Missing Children's Day.

The initiative "aims to take advantage of the incredible reach of football clubs on Twitter to raise awareness about 101 children currently separated from their loved ones", the statement added.

Roma published a list of the clubs that had signed up, with 14 other Italian sides and a host of others from leagues around the world taking part in an initiative which stems from a campaign the 'Giallorossi' started last summer.

The Serie A outfit has been working with a series of missing persons organisations, publishing with every transfer announcement on their Twitter account a notice of a missing child.

The campaign has attracted plaudits and some success, with a number of the children featured in Roma's social media posts being found.

Roma said that they had set up Monday's initiative for the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children and had the backing of the European Club Association (ECA).

