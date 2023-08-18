BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The China International Fair for Trade in Services 2023 (2023 CIFTIS), scheduled to take place in Beijing from Sept. 2 to 6, will see 219 financial institutions and businesses participating in the fair's Section of Finance Services.

Of the 219 participants, 99 will attend off-line, including 47 foreign institutions, according to a media briefing.

As one of the nine sections of the CIFTIS, the Section of Finance Services, encompassing exhibitions and forums, among other activities, will showcase China's achievements in supporting the real economy with financial services and in promoting cross-border trade.

This year's edition of the CIFTIS, one of the world's largest and most comprehensive fairs for trade in services, will be held in the China National Convention Center and Shougang Park, covering an exhibition area of 155,000 square meters.