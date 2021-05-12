Over 200 rockets fired at Israel in retaliation for Gaza strikes: Hamas

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Palestinian militants Hamas said Wednesday they had fired more than 200 rockets into Israel, in retaliation for strikes on a tower block in the Israeli-blockaded enclave of Gaza, which they control.

The armed branch of Hamas said in a statement that it was "in the process of firing 110 rockets towards the city of Tel Aviv", and 100 rockets towards the town of Beersheva, "as reprisal for the restarting of strikes against civilian homes".