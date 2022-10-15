Over 21,000 people affected by floods, landslides in Sri Lanka

(@FahadShabbir)

COLOMBO, Oct. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Two people have died while 21,888 people from 5,212 families have been affected by the floods and landslides in the last 48 hours in Sri Lanka, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) said on Saturday.

Eleven districts have been affected, with about 120 houses damaged, by the floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains, according to the DMC.

The affected districts included Hambantota, Galle, Trincomalee, Kilinochchi, Gampaha, Colombo, Puttalam and Kandy.

The DMC said 264 people were evacuated to temporary shelters for safety.

The meteorological department has forecast heavy rains in many places in the South Asian country in the coming days.