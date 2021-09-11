- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Over 2.13 Bln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered In China
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 04:10 PM
BEIJING, Sept. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :More than 2.13 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Friday, data from the National Health Commission showed Saturday.
Recent Stories
Golden residency for doctors a far-reaching kind gesture by UAE leadership: doct ..
Ashrafi for following Quaid's principles of progress
All set to hold Cantonment elections on Sunday
Preparations for COP15 in full swing in China's Kunming
Crisis-hit Bulgaria to hold new snap vote on Nov 14
Election in five wards of BCB on Sunday
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Thailand reports 15,191 new COVID-19 cases, 253 more deaths6 minutes ago
-
China's agricultural product wholesale prices edge up6 minutes ago
-
Protests as Greek PM seeks rebound from fires, Covid response7 minutes ago
-
Teenagers Raducanu and Fernandez face off in fairytale US Open final7 minutes ago
-
China's securities market attracts over 1.87 mln new investors in August7 minutes ago
-
Mongolia logs 3,240 new COVID-19 cases, total exceeds 250,0007 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia registers 1,334 new COVID-19 cases7 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong reports four new imported COVID-19 cases17 minutes ago
-
All Blacks seek another Ioane blockbuster against Pumas6 hours ago
-
Djokovic isn't pondering history with Slam quest unfinished6 hours ago
-
Mars rocks collected by Perseverance boost case for ancient life6 hours ago
-
Four missing after hillside collapses in Mexico6 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.