UrduPoint.com

Over 2.13 Bln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered In China

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 04:10 PM

Over 2.13 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :More than 2.13 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Friday, data from the National Health Commission showed Saturday.

Related Topics

China From Billion

Recent Stories

Golden residency for doctors a far-reaching kind g ..

Golden residency for doctors a far-reaching kind gesture by UAE leadership: doct ..

17 minutes ago
 Ashrafi for following Quaid's principles of progre ..

Ashrafi for following Quaid's principles of progress

6 minutes ago
 All set to hold Cantonment elections on Sunday

All set to hold Cantonment elections on Sunday

6 minutes ago
 Preparations for COP15 in full swing in China's Ku ..

Preparations for COP15 in full swing in China's Kunming

7 minutes ago
 Crisis-hit Bulgaria to hold new snap vote on Nov 1 ..

Crisis-hit Bulgaria to hold new snap vote on Nov 14

7 minutes ago
 Election in five wards of BCB on Sunday

Election in five wards of BCB on Sunday

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.