Over 2.211 Bln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In China

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Over 2.211 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in China as of Thursday, data from the National Health Commission showed Friday.

