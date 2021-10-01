- Home
Over 2.211 Bln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In China
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 01:50 PM
BEIJING, Oct. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Over 2.211 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in China as of Thursday, data from the National Health Commission showed Friday.
