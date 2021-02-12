UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 23,000 Prisoners Remitted Sentences In Myanmar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Over 23,000 prisoners remitted sentences in Myanmar

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The State Administration Council of Myanmar remitted sentences of 23,314 local prisoners and 55 foreign prisoners on Friday, according to the council's orders.

Sen-Gen Min Aung Hlaing, as chair of the council, granted pardon to the inmates who received punishments for any offence before Jan. 31 this year.

The state pardon order reduced the death penalty to life imprisonment with no possibility of release, life imprisonment and with no possibility of release to 40 years, excluding those who have been pardoned from the death penalty to life imprisonment in the previous amnesty orders.

Prisoners who have been sentenced to life imprisonment in the previous amnesty orders will be reduced to 50 years of imprisonment, punishment of more than 40 years of imprisonment will be reduced to 40 years while 40 years and under are cut one-fourth, it said.

The moves aim to turn the prisoners into decent citizens, to please the public and to create the humanitarian and compassionate grounds while establishing a new democratic state with peace, development and disciplines, the council said.

A one-year state of emergency was declared in Myanmar after President U Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi were detained by the military on Feb. 1.

The state power was handed over to Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Sen-Gen Min Aung Hlaing, and the State Administration Council was formed later.

Related Topics

San Myanmar From

Recent Stories

Dubai Police seize 1,034kg of Drugs in Q4 2020

36 minutes ago

Match officials for HBL PSL 2021 confirmed

1 hour ago

EDA renamed Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy after ..

1 hour ago

109,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

2 hours ago

Ata Ullah Tarar released five minutes after his ar ..

2 hours ago

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.