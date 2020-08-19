(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TAIYUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :More than 2,400 photographers from 18 countries and regions are expected to gather at Pingyao, one of China's most well-preserved ancient towns, in the northern province of Shanxi.

The photographers will attend the 20th Pingyao International Photography Festival (PIP) from Sept.

19 to 25, which will see over 14,000 artworks from around the world, the organizing committee said.

Advocating diversity, internationalism and professionalism, the annual PIP festival, launched in 2001, is considered an important stage for international photographers to display their talent.