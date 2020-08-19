UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 2,400 Photographers To Attend Pingyao Int'l Photography Festival

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

Over 2,400 photographers to attend Pingyao Int'l Photography Festival

TAIYUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :More than 2,400 photographers from 18 countries and regions are expected to gather at Pingyao, one of China's most well-preserved ancient towns, in the northern province of Shanxi.

The photographers will attend the 20th Pingyao International Photography Festival (PIP) from Sept.

19 to 25, which will see over 14,000 artworks from around the world, the organizing committee said.

Advocating diversity, internationalism and professionalism, the annual PIP festival, launched in 2001, is considered an important stage for international photographers to display their talent.

Related Topics

World China From

Recent Stories

Connecting Unit 1 of Barakah to UAE&#039;s grid a ..

18 minutes ago

AJK President calls for holding India accountable ..

1 hour ago

Dare To Leap This August As realme Celebrates the ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Afghanistan President on ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: People of Determination extremely vulne ..

3 hours ago

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant Unit 1 successfully c ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.