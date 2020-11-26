UrduPoint.com
Over 2,400 US Covid Deaths In 24 Hours, A Six-month High: Johns Hopkins

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 08:50 AM

Over 2,400 US Covid deaths in 24 hours, a six-month high: Johns Hopkins

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The United States on Wednesday registered more than 2,400 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally -- the highest daily toll in six months as the Thanksgiving holiday began.

At 8:30pm (0030 GMT Thursday), the country had recorded a total of 262,080 Covid deaths, up by 2,439 in 24 hours. It also registered nearly 200,000 new cases

