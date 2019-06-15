UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 24,000 Refugees Entered Europe In 2019

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:31 AM

Over 24,000 refugees entered Europe in 2019

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :More than 24,000 irregular migrants and refugees reached Europe by sea since the beginning of 2019, the UN migration agency said Friday.

Of that figure, 555 died at sea, according to a report published by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

During the same period last year, nearly 37,000 refugees and migrants were able to travel to Europe, 875 of which drowned in the Mediterranean Sea.

According to IOM Spain representative Ana Dodevska, 8,523 men, women and children arrived in the country since the beginning of 2019, down from 9,315 in the same period last year.

An average of 40 migrants per day entered Spain in the first two weeks of June 2019, much lower than the daily 230 in June 2018, IOM Spain reported.

Greece, on the other hand, received 11,683 in 2019, nearly equal to last year's figure of 11,812 arrivals.

Thousands of people lost in the Central Mediterranean crossing have yet to be identified, the IOM said in a separate statement on Friday.

According to the IOM's Global Migration Data Analysis Centre (GMDAC) and Missing Migrants Project, fewer than 5,000 bodies have been recovered among 15,000 fatalities en route to Italy from North Africa since 2014.

Net identification rates in Italy and Malta have been in the range of only one in five between 1990 and 2013.

"This new IOM report points to both the lack of outreach by the Italian authorities and to the absence of a visible and centralized entity to provide support, feedback and transparency for families reporting missing persons as two reasons behind the poor identification rates," said IOM in the statement.

"Thousands of families of missing migrants remain in limbo. They face the disappearance of a loved one that may never be acknowledged or confirmed," said Frank Laczko, director of GMDAC.

A total of 30,510 migrants died between 2014 and 2018 while making the treacherous journey to Europe, the UN agency reported in January.

Related Topics

Africa Missing Persons United Nations Poor Europe Died Same Spain Italy Malta January May June Women 2018 2019 From Refugee

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

9 hours ago

Rehman Malik urges NA Speaker to issue Zardari's p ..

10 hours ago

WB to assist KP government in reviving health, edu ..

10 hours ago

Fawad Chaudhry slapped Senior anchor Sami Ibrahim ..

10 hours ago

UVAS holds workshop on 'Production of FMD virus va ..

10 hours ago

UN Attends Swedish Meetings on Finding Negotiated ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.