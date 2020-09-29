Over 2,500 Mexicans dead from coronavirus in US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mexico City, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :More than 2,500 Mexicans have died from the novel coronavirus in the United States, the world's worst hit country, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Tuesday.

In total 2,521 Mexicans have died from Covid-19 while abroad, including 2,505 in the United States, Ebrard told reporters.

That marks a sharp increase compared with mid-August when the government reported that 2,045 Mexicans had died from the virus in the United States.

Around 12 million people born in Mexico live in the US, as well as another 26 million who have at least one parent or grandparent born on Mexican soil.

Mexico, a country of 128.8 million, has registered around 76,600 coronavirus deaths, while the United States has recorded more than 205,000 fatalities -- the world's highest toll.