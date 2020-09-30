UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 2,500 Mexicans Dead From Coronavirus In US

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Over 2,500 Mexicans dead from coronavirus in US

Mexico City, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :More than 2,500 Mexicans have died from the novel coronavirus in the United States, the world's worst hit country, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Tuesday.

In total 2,521 Mexicans have died from Covid-19 while abroad, including 2,505 in the United States, Ebrard told reporters.

That marks a sharp increase compared with mid-August when the government reported that 2,045 Mexicans had died from the virus in the United States.

Around 12 million people born in Mexico live in the US, as well as another 26 million who have at least one parent or grandparent born on Mexican soil.

Mexico, a country of 128.8 million, has registered around 76,600 coronavirus deaths, while the United States has recorded more than 205,000 fatalities -- the world's highest toll.

Related Topics

World Died United States Mexico From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

JPMorgan Chase fined $920 mn by US over market man ..

22 minutes ago

CBUAE Governor chairs 75th GCC Committee of Moneta ..

51 minutes ago

Collection of duties, taxes: Banks to remain open ..

22 minutes ago

US Mission to OSCE Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to Ce ..

22 minutes ago

Rulers of Emirates send condolences on death of Am ..

1 hour ago

Ireland sees smaller economic shock from virus imp ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.