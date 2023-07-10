Open Menu

Over 259,000 Hajj Pilgrims Arrive In Madinah

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Madinah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :A number of 259,514 Hajj pilgrims from different countries arrived in Madinah after they had fulfilled Hajj rituals till Sunday, using the Haramain High-Speed train, air and land ports.

According to the statistics of the Hajj and Visit Committee about pilgrims arriving to and departing from Madinah, a total number of pilgrims who had arrived Madinah till yesterday is 24,552 pilgrims, of whom 20,777 arrived at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport through 124 flights, 27,202 pilgrims arrived at the immigration reception station through 692 flights, while the land pilgrims center received 48 land pilgrims through 1 trip, while the Haramain High-Speed Railway station received 2110 pilgrims via 63 trips.

Also, statistics indicated that the number of pilgrims departing to their homelands amounted to 126,997 pilgrims, while a number of 132,499 pilgrims still rest in Madinah. Housing occupancy rate in Madinah is 44% and 68,341 pilgrims were offered health care services.

