Over 2,700 People Being Isolated Over COVID-19 Concerns In Laos

Tue 03rd November 2020 | 03:10 PM

VIENTIANE, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :A total of 2,741 people are quarantined at 31 accommodation centers in Laos, the Ministry of Health said Tuesday.

Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under the Ministry of Health Sisavath Soutthaniraxay told a press conference here that the Lao government continues to implement preventive measures and carefully monitor people entering Laos.

On Monday, a total of 1,959 people entered Laos through international border checkpoints. The temperature of each person entering Laos was checked and no one showed signs of fever.

As of Tuesday, Laos has tested 66,944 suspected cases, of which 24 people tested positive, and 23 patients have recovered.

The last patient has been treated in the designated hospital, Mittaphab Hospital (Hospital 150), in Lao capital Vientiane.

Laos announced its first two COVID-19 cases on March 24.

