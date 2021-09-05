Over 27,000 Texas students test positive for COVID-19 last week: data

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

HOUSTON, Sept. (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) --:More than 27,000 students tested positive for COVID-19 across south central U.S. state Texas last week, according to the state data released on Sunday.

Public schools in the state self-reported 27,353 student cases and 4,447 staff cases on campus through Aug. 29. The combined school cases, 31,800, made up about 30 percent of all cases in Texas.

Students cases have grown rapidly in the last three weeks, as schools have returned to class in the state, said a report from local media outlet WFAA.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced lask week an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates from government entities, including public schools, two days after the U.

S. food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.

"No governmental entity can compel any individual to receive a COVID-19 vaccine," read the order, which excludes places like nursing homes and state-supported living centers.

As a result, public institutions in Texas including state agencies, local governments, universities, public schools and any other entities that receive public funding, are banned from compelling employees to get the shots or asking people who use their services for proof of vaccination.

