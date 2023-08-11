Over 2.7M eligible to vote for new president in Singapore as election looms

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Singapore will elect its new president in September for a six-year term, as more than 2.7 million voters are eligible to cast ballot. However, if only one candidate becomes eligible for the post, he or she will be declared president on the day of nomination. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said nomination of the presidential candidates will be on Aug. 22.

"The president represents all Singaporeans, and stands as a symbol of our unity and aspirations. Listen to what each candidate has to say, and assess them and their views carefully. I hope everyone will vote wisely for the best candidate for this important role," Lee said in a statement. Th city-state's Elections Committee has to screen all candidates and give its final nod to candidate or candidates by Aug. 22.

"A few individuals have already declared their intention to run for the presidency.

The media have widely reported on them, and I'm sure we will hear more from the candidates themselves during the campaign period," Lee said.

Currently, four candidates have filed for the presidential election who include former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66; businessman and entrepreneur George Goh, 63; investor Ng Kok Song, 75; and former presidential candidate from 2011 Tan Kin Lian, 75. Elected in 2017, incumbent President Halimah Yacob is not seeking a second term.

Singapore's Constitution mandates that the new president has to be elected before three months when the incumbent's term ends.

This year, candidates from all races can vie for the post but they cannot be affiliated to any political party when the date of nomination reaches.The first presidential election in Singapore was held on Aug. 28, 1993.