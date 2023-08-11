Open Menu

Over 2.7M Eligible To Vote For New President In Singapore As Election Looms

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Over 2.7M eligible to vote for new president in Singapore as election looms

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Singapore will elect its new president in September for a six-year term, as more than 2.7 million voters are eligible to cast ballot. However, if only one candidate becomes eligible for the post, he or she will be declared president on the day of nomination. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said nomination of the presidential candidates will be on Aug. 22.

"The president represents all Singaporeans, and stands as a symbol of our unity and aspirations. Listen to what each candidate has to say, and assess them and their views carefully. I hope everyone will vote wisely for the best candidate for this important role," Lee said in a statement. Th city-state's Elections Committee has to screen all candidates and give its final nod to candidate or candidates by Aug. 22.

"A few individuals have already declared their intention to run for the presidency.

The media have widely reported on them, and I'm sure we will hear more from the candidates themselves during the campaign period," Lee said.

Currently, four candidates have filed for the presidential election who include former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66; businessman and entrepreneur George Goh, 63; investor Ng Kok Song, 75; and former presidential candidate from 2011 Tan Kin Lian, 75. Elected in 2017, incumbent President Halimah Yacob is not seeking a second term.

Singapore's Constitution mandates that the new president has to be elected before three months when the incumbent's term ends.

This year, candidates from all races can vie for the post but they cannot be affiliated to any political party when the date of nomination reaches.The first presidential election in Singapore was held on Aug. 28, 1993.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Vote Singapore George September 2017 Post Media All From Best Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

PSX rises as MSCI adds stocks to Frontier Market I ..

PSX rises as MSCI adds stocks to Frontier Market Index

42 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meets w ..

COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meets with Prime Minister, leaders of ..

1 hour ago
 ADNIC reports net profit of AED204.4 million in H1 ..

ADNIC reports net profit of AED204.4 million in H1 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 COP28, Coursera partner to expand access to climat ..

COP28, Coursera partner to expand access to climate literacy education for globa ..

1 hour ago
 Arab Youth Centre announces members of 2nd edition ..

Arab Youth Centre announces members of 2nd edition of ‘Young Arab Pioneers’

1 hour ago
SBP to issue Rs100 coin to 10th anniversary of CPE ..

SBP to issue Rs100 coin to 10th anniversary of CPEC

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of electi ..

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of elections: PM Shehbaz

4 hours ago
 Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific an ..

Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific and knowledge field in the Arab ..

4 hours ago
 ECP bans transfers, postings on federal level

ECP bans transfers, postings on federal level

4 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif, Raja Riaz to hold second round of ..

Shehbaz Sharif, Raja Riaz to hold second round of consultation to select caretak ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous