Over 2,8 Mln Foreigners Visit Albania In First 7 Months

TIRANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Over 2.8 million foreign visitors arrived in Albania during the first seven months of 2021, the country's National Institute of Statistics (INSTAT) said on Monday.

According to INSTAT, the number of foreign citizen arrivals in Albania between January-July was 2,846,881, up by 2.4 times compared with the same period in 2020.

During the period, Poland had the largest increase in citizens entering Albania -- up by 4.9 times, with 56,198 visitors, while citizens arriving from the United States increased by 4.3 times with 50,980 visitors. The most significant decrease was among Greek citizens, down by 41.2 percent year-on-year with 85,836 visitors.

In July, a total of 1,158,962 foreigners arrived in Albania, 3 times more than in the same month in 2020.

The Albanian government in June decided to open the country's borders to international tourists and Albanian nationals living abroad, without a requirement to present a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination. The decision was taken to boost the country's economy after a recession in 2020 caused by the pandemic.

However, Albania has seen a daily increase in COVID-19 cases over the past week.On Monday, the Albanian Health Ministry reported 397 new cases, taking the national tally to 139,721.

A mass vaccination program is now underway in the Balkan country, with over 1.37 million people now having received a vaccine.

