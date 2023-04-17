ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :- In Türkiye, 283,215 houses were sold in the first three months of 2023, down 11.5% on a yearly basis, official figures showed on Monday.

TurkStat's data indicated that the country's house sales were at 320,063 units in January-March last year.

In this year's first quarter, mortgaged house sales amounted to 58,822 units, down 13.9%.

Foreigners bought 10,926 houses in the three-month period, down by 23.8% on a yearly basis.