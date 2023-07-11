Over 297,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

Madinah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :A total of 297,487 pilgrims of different nationalities have arrived in Madinah via air and land ports and through the Haramain High Speed Railway after performing Hajj.

The number of Hajj pilgrims arriving to Madinah totaled 27,195, according to figures released by the Hajj and Visit Committee on Monday.

Meanwhile, the number of Hajj pilgrims who departed for their home countries has totaled 154,185, including 27,195 pilgrims who departed on Monday.

About 143,281 Hajj pilgrims of different nationalities are still in Madinah till Tuesday, the committee said, noting that 2,767 Grand Mosque visitors have received medical services.