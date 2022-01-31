- Home
Over 3 Bln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered On Chinese Mainland
January 31, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :More than 3 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday, data from the National Health Commission showed Monday.
