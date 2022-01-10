UrduPoint.com

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :More than 30 companies listed on China's new third board, or the National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ), had released their annual performance estimates of 2021 as of Sunday, Economic Information Daily reported Monday.

Among them, 18 enterprises expected growth in net profits attributable to shareholders, and 10 firms witnessed a decline in profits, according to the news report.

China launched the new third board in 2013 to facilitate financing for China's non-listed firms, allowing them to exchange equity and raise funds on the platform.

To improve the standard level of finance and corporate governance of listed companies, the NEEQ rolled out specific requirements on compiling and releasing annual financial results late last month.

