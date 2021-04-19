UrduPoint.com
Over 300 Rebels, Five Soldiers Killed In Chad: Army

Mon 19th April 2021 | 03:20 PM

Over 300 rebels, five soldiers killed in Chad: army

N'Djamena, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The Chadian army said Monday it had killed 300 rebels who waged a major incursion into the north of the country eight days ago, adding that it had lost five of its soldiers.

A heavily armed rebel group launched a raid from its rear base in Libya on April 11, the same day as Chad's presidential election that is expected to see the incumbent Idriss Deby Itno returned to power.

