Over 3,000 COVID-19 Infections Reported Across Los Angeles County K-12 Schools

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:11 PM

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) --:The Los Angeles County Public Health Department announced Thursday that 3,186 coronavirus cases had been reported from K-12 schools in the most populous county in the United States from Aug. 16-22.

The data, collected as students came back to campus en masse for the first time in more than a year, offered an early snapshot of the status of local schools in protecting against on-campus transmission of the fatal disease, especially the Delta variant.

"The early data we have on schools is somewhat sobering," said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer during a public briefing.

Among the infected patients, 2,666 cases were reported from the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second largest public school district in the country with 664,774 students, 25,088 teachers and 50,586 other employees during the 2020-2021 school year.

