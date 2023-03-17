Over 3,000 medal designs submitted for Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympics

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) --:The Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) has received over 3,000 medal designs, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Thursday.

Designs were submitted from 120 countries and regions to the Winter YOG, and the winning design will be used on the medals.

The fourth Winter YOG will be held in Gangwon, South Korea from January 19 to February 1, 2024.

A panel of judges, made up of an Olympian from the IOC's Olympian Artists Program, IOC young reporters, Gangwon 2024 youth representatives, an IOC young leader and the Lausanne 2020 medal design competition winner, will decide on the top three designs. The final decision will be announced on March 24, 2023.