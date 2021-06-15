UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 3,000 People Affected By Floods In N. Laos

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 11:50 AM

Over 3,000 people affected by floods in N. Laos

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Over 3,000 people in several villages in northern Laos' Xayaboury province have been hit by serious floods after days of torrential rain in northern Laos.

Deputy Provincial Governor of Xayaboury province, Phetphixay Sounvilay, said that Lao officials, police, military, and volunteers are working around the clock to assist households that have been severely affected by floods after heavy rain over the weekend, according to a report by Lao National Radio on Tuesday.

Parts of northern and central Laos have been hit by floods after tropical storm Koguma blew across Laos over the weekend.

Authorities warn everyone to be prepared for extreme weather and follow forecasts regularly in order to mitigate the effects of severe conditions.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Police Governor Laos

Recent Stories

Share #YourBestShot with OPPO on TikTok this PSL s ..

19 minutes ago

Ufone’s ‘Nayi SIM offer’ brings exciting all ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 59 deaths, 838 new cases of Coron ..

30 minutes ago

National Foods attracts overseas Pakistanis with B ..

37 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

45 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 15, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.