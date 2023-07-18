COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :-- Over 3,000 people have visited the artificial beach built in the Port City Colombo in the first two days since its opening on Saturday, state media reported on Tuesday.

This is the first artificial beach built in Sri Lanka, and visitors can enter the beach free of charge, the state-owned Daily news reported.

Food stalls with local and foreign cuisine and facilities for swimming and water sports on the artificial beach are available, the Daily News reported.

Spanning 269 hectares of reclaimed land from the sea, Port City Colombo will comprise five precincts, including the Financial District, Central Park Living, Island Living, the Marina, and the International Island