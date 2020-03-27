UrduPoint.com
Over 300,000 Coronavirus Cases Recorded In Europe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 10:20 PM

Over 300,000 coronavirus cases recorded in Europe

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :More than 300,000 cases of the new coronavirus were recorded in Europe, with more than half registered in Italy (86,498) and Spain (64,059), according to an AFP tally at 1640 GMT on Friday.

There were a total of 305,851 cases in Europe, including 18,289 deaths making it the worst-hit continent.

Asia was at second place with 102,043 cases of which 3,683 were fatal.

The tally, based on official figures, reflects only a fraction of the total cases worldwide.

