Over 31,600 Dead From Last Week's Powerful Quakes In Southern Türkiye

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :At least 31,643 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, the country's disaster agency said on Monday.

Magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

More than 238,459 search and rescue personnel are currently working in the field, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said in a statement.

Almost 158,165 people have been evacuated from the quake-hit regions so far, AFAD said.

Turkish Foreign Ministry on Monday said a total of 9,793 foreign personnel from 74 nations are currently continuing their efforts in the field.

