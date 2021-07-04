Over 3.2 million registered voters to elect 53 representatives for AJK Legislative Assembly

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :A total of 28,17090 computerized registered voters in all 33 electoral Constituencies in AJK's all of the ten districts besides a total of 4,02441 registered voters from amongst Pakistan-based Jammu and Kashmir refugees in all 12 electoral constituencies meant for Jammu and Kashmir refugees will go to polls on July 25 to elect 45 members of the 53 seat AJK Legislative Assembly on direct adult franchise basis for next five year constitutional term.

And at the same time, brisk preparations are being given final touches by the AJK Election Commission for holding the elections in AJK, in a free, fair and transparent manner. A code of conduct for political parties and candidates has already been issued by the AJK Election Commission to this direction, AJK Election Commission's senior officer DEO Mirpur Arshad Hussain Khawaja told APP here Sunday.

In AJK, the elections in all 33 electoral constituencies will be held under the supervision of AJK's Judiciary while in 12 constituencies of Pakistan-based refugees in various parts of the country, the polls would be held under the supervision of Election Commission of Pakistan.

The AJK Election Commission has issued final list of the eligible candidates belonging to a total of 32 registered political parties as well as the independent candidates in the run in the polls. The eligible candidates include a total of 798 in 33 electoral constituencies of AJK and 160 in 12 electoral constituencies of Pakistan-based Jammu Kashmir refugees i-e 06 each meant for refugees belonging to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu region and others and 06 meant for the refugees belonging to Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir valley region.

Ever since the announcement of the General Elections 2021, the electioneering got momentum in absolutely peaceful atmosphere but with an immense enthusiasm across Azad Jammu Kashmir.

"In all three districts of Mirpur division including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher, the candidates are mostly acting upon the code of conduct set by the Commission during the ongoing election campaign in a peaceful atmosphere" said Mirpur Divisional Commissioner Ch. Muhammad Raqeeb when contacted. He said that since the candidates are strictly observing the code of conduct, the election campaign was going on in a peaceful atmosphere and no any unpleasant incident has been reported in any part of the division. Under the code of conduct, the use of loud speakers by the candidates has been strictly prohibited nor the major party flags can be hoisted atop the vehicles during the election campaign, he told.

To another question, he said that on the demand of the AJK Election Commission, Army could be called in, if needed, to assist the local civil administration and law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and order on or before the polling day.

The constitutional tenure of AJK Legislative Assembly expires on 29th July, 2021. Under the constitution, it is mandatory to hold elections 60 days before the last date.

Computerized voters lists have been prepared with the cooperation of NADRA for 2021 elections and bogus votes have been removed.

