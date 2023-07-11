Over 350,000 patients receive medical care in first half of 2023 in Madinah

Madinah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Hospitals and medical clinics at King Salman Medical City (KSMC) in Madinah attended to 350,192 patients in the first half of 2023.

According to the Madinah Health Cluster, emergency departments at the Medical City have received 159,292 patients from early January 2023 until end of last June; 190,900 patients received all needed medical services at outpatient clinics.

The Madinah Health Cluster also said that 6,031 surgeries were performed in the first half of the year, and 5,379 deliveries.

Around 29,111 patients, in addition, benefited from the medical rehabilitation services provided by the Medical City facilities, 89,268 radiological examinations were performed, including at the General Hospital, Maternity and Children Hospital and Specialized Psychiatric Hospital.