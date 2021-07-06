Over 400 Chinese athletes expected to compete at Tokyo Olympics

BEIJING, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :China is expected to have more than 400 athletes competing at the Tokyo Olympic Games, with 318 spots already secured in 224 events for 30 disciplines.

At Rio 2016, China sent a record-high 416 athletes in 26 disciplines and 210 events, its largest delegation for an overseas Olympic Games.

Many teams also announced their squads on Monday, with track and field consisting of 50 athletes, swimming featuring 30, 28 taking part in rowing, and shooting naming a 24-strong roster.

China hopes to contend for gold in diving, table tennis, shooting, gymnastics and weightlifting, with medals also expected in badminton, taekwondo, sailing, rowing, karate, women's boxing, women's volleyball, swimming and track and field.

On the 10-person diving team, world champion Shi Tingmao and Cao Yuan will compete in more than one event, while female athletes Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi are expected to become China's first Olympic champions born after 2005.

Star players and Rio Olympic champions Zhu Ting, Zhang Changning and Yuan Xinyue lead the Chinese women's volleyball team roster, with Gong Xiangyu, Ding Xia, Yan Ni, and Liu Xiaotong also included.

The 12-person women's basketball roster has also been announced, while China's men's basketball team failed to qualify for the Olympics for the first time in 37 years.

The complete list of China's Tokyo-bound delegation will be announced soon. The Tokyo Olympic Games, which has been postponed by one year due to COVID-19, is scheduled to start on July 23.