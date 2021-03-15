UrduPoint.com
Over 400 Flights Canceled As Worst Sandstorms Hit China

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Sandstorms badly hit air traffic in China with hundreds of flights canceled on Monday, according to state-run media.

Daily Global Times reported that more than 400 flights were canceled from Beijing Capital International Airport and Beijing Daxing International Airport due to heavy sandstorms.

Sandstorms entered northern China hitting at least 12 provinces early on Monday after lashing entire Mongolia for the past three days where at least nine people were killed while 12 others are still missing.

The two airports canceled 247 and 181 inbound and outbound flights respectively, the daily said.

It was in a decade that China faced such strong and most extensive sandstorm, the report said, adding that the air quality dropped quickly in Beijing and other cities.

An official of China's Meteorological Administration said the sandstorm swept through northwest and north of China, exacerbated by dry weather and strong cyclone from Mongolia.

