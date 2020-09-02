UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 400 Illegal Immigrants Rescued Off Libyan Coast In Past Week: IOM

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 02:20 PM

Over 400 illegal immigrants rescued off Libyan coast in past week: IOM

TRIPOLI, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Tuesday that 408 illegal immigrants were rescued off the Libyan coast over the past week.

The immigrants were then returned to Libya by the country's coast guard, the IOM said.

A total of 7,981 illegal immigrants, including 534 women and 430 children, have been rescued and returned to Libya in 2020, according to the organization.

It added that 144 immigrants have died and 215 others gone missing on the Central Mediterranean route so far this year.

In 2019, a total of 9,225 illegal immigrants were rescued and returned to Libya, while 270 immigrants died and 992 others went missing on the Central Mediterranean route, the IOM said.

Libya has become a preferred point of departure for thousands of immigrants who attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea towards European shores, due to the insecurity and chaos that have plagued Libya since the fall and death of its former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Related Topics

Died Libya Women 2019 2020

Recent Stories

Govt agrees to revive rates of five-zero rated ind ..

15 minutes ago

England should definitely tour Pakistan in future, ..

53 minutes ago

ADEK launches ‘42 Abu Dhabi’ coding school, op ..

53 minutes ago

PM to visit Karachi on Friday, says Shibli Faraz

1 hour ago

Liquor Case: NAB DG says Punjab CM couldn’t answ ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Crown Prince meets US President Advisor Kush ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.