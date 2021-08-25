Over 4,000 US citizens evacuated from Afghanistan: official

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The United States has evacuated "more than 4,000 American passport holders plus their families" since mid-August, a senior State Department official said Tuesday.

"We are continuing to contact the Americans who have previously registered with Kabul embassy to determine whether or not they are still in Afghanistan, and to help them evacuate if they want to leave," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.