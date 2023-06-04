UrduPoint.com

Over 40,000 Pakistani Pilgrims Safely Arrive In S.Arabia Via 158 Flights

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Over 40,000 Pakistani pilgrims safely arrive in S.Arabia via 158 flights

MAKKAH MUKARMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Over 40,000 Pakistani intending pilgrims have safely arrived in Saudi Arabia through 158 flights, joining millions of Muslims worldwide on a spiritual journey.

Out of the total number, 13,095 Pakistani pilgrims have arrived in Makkah after completing an eight-day stay in Madinah, while the remaining pilgrims have been accommodated in Madinah Munawarah.

Additionally, these figures encompass 1,000 hajj pilgrims who have arrived in Saudi Arabia through 18 hajj group operators operating under the private hajj scheme.

Muhammad Umar Butt, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs, stated that the ministry's monitoring team has successfully conducted assessments of 12 hajj group operators (HGOs).

Umar Butt mentioned that preparations are underway to distribute coupon for sacrificial animal to the pilgrims at their accommodations.

Additionally, he stated that a total of 522 Moavineen, including a medical mission, are currently present in Saudi Arabia to provide comprehensive assistance to the pilgrims.

Among them, 334 Moavineen are assigned to Makkah, 172 to Madinah, and 19 to Jeddah Airport. It is noteworthy that this is the first Hajj with full participation since 2019, with approximately 179,000 Pakistani pilgrims expected to take part.

